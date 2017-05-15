Five passengers killed, 50 injured in bus accident in Nawada

Rajauli Police Station Officer-in-charge Awadhesh Kumar said the driver had lost control over the vehicle. (Source: Google map) Rajauli Police Station Officer-in-charge Awadhesh Kumar said the driver had lost control over the vehicle. (Source: Google map)

Five persons were killed and 50 others injured when a bus, carrying mostly brick kiln labourers, overturned and tumbled into a ditch in Nawada district in the early hours on Monday. The condition of 12 passengers was serious. Of the five persons who were killed, two were minors, the police said.

Rajauli Police Station Officer-in-charge Awadhesh Kumar said the driver had lost control over the vehicle. He may have dozed off at the wheel, he added.

The accident occurred around 2 am on NH 31 near Andharbari village when the bus was on its way to Biharsharif, the district headquarter town of Nalanda, from Kolkata, the police officer said.

Most of the injured were labourers who were returning home due to closure of brink kilns in view of the monsoons, Kumar said.

All the victims were residents of Budhaul Beldariya village under Town Police Station of Nawada district. The identity of the deceased, however, has not been ascertained so far, he said.

The twelve passengers, who sustained serious injuries, have been referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital.

The rest of the injured have been admitted to Rajauli sub-divisional hospital and Nawada Sadar hospital, he said.

