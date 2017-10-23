Five of family killed in road accident in Rajasthan

Representational purpose. Representational purpose.

A car overturned after hitting a road divider in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district early on Monday, killing five members of a family and injuring one girl, police said. The incident took place in Charbhuja police station area when the family was on its way to Vadodara from Jaipur in the car, they said. Amrit Lal Modi (69), Suman Modi (63), Alkesh (37), Teenal (33) and Dhanvi (25) died on the spot, the police said, adding a girl was also injured in the accident who has been admitted to a hospital in Rajsamand.

Post mortem will be conducted after family members of the victims reach the hospital, they said.

