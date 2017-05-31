Five of family killed in car accident in Udaipur

Five members of a family were killed and two injured when their car rammed into a bridge in Udaipur district of Rajasthan. The incident occurred late last night when the family was returning home in Pali district’s Bhinmal from Udaipur.

The mishap left Satish (55), his wife Savita (50), son Chirag (20) and their daughter’s children Jigyasa (7) and Rudra (4) dead, SHO of Bekaria Police Station Bhagwati Lal said.

The couple’s another son Tarun (21) and daughter Priyanka (28) received critical injuries and are being treated at the district hospital, he said, adding, the bodies were handed over to family members after postmortem.

