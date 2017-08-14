Five of family arrested for pushing minors into prostitution in Mumbai

The police later raided another home in Mira Road, from where they arrested four more — three men and a woman — and rescued a three-year-old girl. The police later raided another home in Mira Road, from where they arrested four more — three men and a woman — and rescued a three-year-old girl.

Five members of a family were arrested in Mira Road area last week for allegedly operating a prostitution ring and pushing two girls into flesh trade. Officers said acting on a tip-off from an NGO, the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell of the Thane Rural Police got a civilian to pose as a client and visit the home of a woman in Meenakshi Nagar Thursday. The 30-year-old woman asked him for Rs 3,000 in exchange for sex with a 11-year-old girl.

After the customer agreed to the payment, he sent a signal to the police, and officers from the cell raided the home.

A senior police officer said that during questioning, the woman initially claimed the girl was her daughter. “The woman had told the girl that she would step out of the house for a few minutes and the minor should allow the man whatever he wanted,” said the officer.

The police later raided another home in Mira Road, from where they arrested four more — three men and a woman — and rescued a three-year-old girl. Assistant Police Inspector Sanjay Bangar, who heads the cell, said the accused are natives of Rajasthan and include a husband-wife duo and their relatives. “Prime facie, it appears that a woman from Delhi brought the two girls with her and handed them over to the accused,” Bangar said. The older girl had been held in captivity for the past year.

“The older girl has not told us much yet. The other girl, who has been with the accused for three months, is too young to tell us anything,” he said. The accused have been booked with kidnapping and under the Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App