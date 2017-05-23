Five nations sign ISA framework agreement ahead of PM Modi’s visit to AfDB meeting in Gandhinagar

The whole idea of solar alliance was conceived in 2015 between India and France. (File photo) The whole idea of solar alliance was conceived in 2015 between India and France. (File photo)

On the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the annual meeting of the African Development Bank (AfDB) in Gandhinagar, at least five countries on Monday took part in the ratification and signing ceremony of the framework agreement of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) — an idea mooted by the PM in 2015.

While a tiny African island nation — Republic of Nauru — submitted an instrument of ratification of ISA to Union finance minister Arun Jaitley at a formal event organised on the sidelines of the AfDB meet, countries like Ghana, Djibouti, Somalia and Cote d’ Ivoire signed the ISA’s framework agreement. With these signatories, about 31 countries have agreed to be part of ISA, while six countries including India and France have ratified it.

“The whole idea of solar alliance was conceived in 2015 between India and France… The motivating factor was that we need energy and simultaneously we need to protect the environment more so in countries in Africa and Asia where the need for energy is extremely distinct, because still substantial amount of economic development is yet to take place,” Jaitley added.

