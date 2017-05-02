Five more held in racket that promised Rajya Sabha jobs

Photo for representational purpose. Photo for representational purpose.

Two weeks after arresting a man for allegedly duping more than 200 people of over Rs 5 crore on the pretext of providing jobs to them, Delhi Police have arrested five more persons and are conducting raids to nab two others.

The eight-member gang, police said, has been operational for the last two years and has cheated people after promising them jobs in Rajya Sabha Secretariat, Delhi Metro, Income Tax department, State Bank of India and other government agencies.

The five men have been identified as Surajveer Singh (43), Premjeet Singh (50), Sharad Kumar (40), Dayal Chand (53), and Nand Kishore (38).

Police had earlier arrested S V Singh from Rajouri Garden, who disclosed details of the other accused.

“During questioning, police discovered that Surajveer Singh had also helped students get fake MBBS degrees,” an officer said.

Explaining their modus operandi, an officer said one of the accused would meet with their “targets” — usually people from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan — and assure them a job in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat.

“After striking a deal, they would prepare a fake appointment letter and take the victim outside a Rajya Sabha MP’s residence in Lutyens’ zone. One of them would pose as the MP’s employee, while the others would pose as candidates who had already got jobs. Once they took money from the complainant, they would become unreachable,” an officer said.

Police produced the men before a Delhi court which sent them to 14-day judicial custody at Tihar jail.

“The arrests were made after one of the complainants, Junjar Singh, approached police. Junjar had alleged that he, along with a few others, had been promised a Rajya Sabha job by the accused,” police said.

