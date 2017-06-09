Major infiltration bid foiled in Uri sector of J&K, 5 militants killed: Army

The Army statement said the intruders were being provided active support, including covering fire (heavy calibre artillery) by Pakistani army posts on the LoC to assist them to enter the Kashmir Valley.(AP File photo) The Army statement said the intruders were being provided active support, including covering fire (heavy calibre artillery) by Pakistani army posts on the LoC to assist them to enter the Kashmir Valley.(AP File photo)

Five militants were killed as a major infiltration bid was foiled by the Indian Army in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. “In the last 48 hours, infiltration attempts have been foiled at the Gurez, Machhil, Naugam and Uri sectors. Seven armed intruders have been eliminated so far,” said the army in a statement.

The Army statement said the intruders were being provided active support, including covering fire (heavy calibre artillery) by Pakistani army posts on the LoC to assist them to enter the Kashmir Valley. Efforts to sanitise the area are being conducted by the security forces.

According to a PTI report, the total number of infiltrating militants killed over the last three days in various sectors has gone up to 12 after today’s operation. An army official said that a counter-infiltration operation was going on in Uri since yesterday after the troops observed movement of militants trying to sneak into the valley from across the border.

Earlier on May 26, two Pakistani Border Action Team(BAT) members who tried to infiltrate into Uri sector in Baramulla district to carry out an attack on the soldiers were killed by the Army. In the present year, a total of 43 militants have been killed and the Army has been successful in preventing 23 infiltration attempts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

