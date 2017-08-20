Five men held with 95 kg of poppy in Rajouri, Jammu

The three men were arrested and booked in a case at the Gangyal police station, the official added. The three men were arrested and booked in a case at the Gangyal police station, the official added.

Police on Sunday arrested five persons and seized 95 kilograms of poppy in two different incidents in Rajouri and Jammu districts. “Around 0530 hours, a gas tanker, on its way from Kashmir to Jammu, was stopped by a police party at Lamberi area of the district,” Rajouri SSP Yoygal Manhas said.

He said upon searching the vehicle, police found 70 kg of poppy from the vehicle’s cabin following which its driver and cleaner were arrested. The accused have been identified as Raftar Ahmed (driver) and Mukhtiyar Ahmad, both residents of Rajouri. Their vehicle has been seized and a case registered at the Nowshera police station, Manhas said, adding investigation is underway.

In another incident, police officials searched three pedestrians on the basis of suspicion in Kunjwani belt of Jammu this evening. The accused tried to flee after seeing the police but were apprehended, a police officer said.

Twenty-five kilograms of poppy was seized from their bags. The accused had smuggled the contraband from Srinagar to distribute it in the area, he said. The three men were arrested and booked in a case at the Gangyal police station, the official added.

