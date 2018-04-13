Five members of a Gujarat family killed in house fire in South Africa

The deceased have been identified as Abdul Aziz Manjara (50), wife Gouri (40), two children-Mohammed Rizwan (10) and Mehrunnisa (13) and an unidentified woman.(Representational) The deceased have been identified as Abdul Aziz Manjara (50), wife Gouri (40), two children-Mohammed Rizwan (10) and Mehrunnisa (13) and an unidentified woman.(Representational)

Five members of a family in South Africa, hailing from Bharuch city of Gujarat, were killed in a fire that broke out in their apartment in Pietermaritzburg city in the KwaZulu Natal Province on Thursday. The deceased have been identified as Abdul Aziz Manjara (50), wife Gouri (40), two children-Mohammed Rizwan (10) and Mehrunnisa (13) and an unidentified woman. All are residents of old Diva village in Ankleshwar taluka of Bharuch district, which has a large number of people settled in South Africa.

Aziz’s elder brother Mohammed Shafi said the South Africa Police was probing the angle of murder, as reports suggest that the house was petrol bombed. Shafi said, “There are several people of our village staying in Johannesburg and Pietermaritzburg city, and they have reached to the house of Aziz. We are in touch with people of Bharuch and we have learnt that police have started probe. They suspect some foul play as the door was locked from outside. Somebody could have set fire from outside. Aziz had come down to India at his native place around six months ago, alone to meet family members. He was doing job over there. He also told that he is going to arrange marriage of his elder sister in South Africa.”

He further said, “We are in deep pain and there are no words to express our feelings. The entire family had been burnt to death. It is our wish that police should catch the culprits and punish them strictly.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App