Five members of a family blow themselves up in Bangladesh

Five members of a family on Thursday blew themselves up to thwart police from storming their terror hideout in Bangladesh, the latest such incident amid an intensified nationwide crackdown on Islamist militants, according to a media report.

Before setting off the blasts in Rajshahi’s Godgari area, the terror suspects speared a fireman to death. Two policemen have been also injured in the incident, bdnews reported. Godagari police official Hifzul Alam Munshi was quoted as saying by the report that they surrounded the house at Benipur village early morning after intelligence inputs suggested presence of militants there.

As they tried to storm the hideout at around 8 am, the militants came out and set off the explosions, he said. The five persons killed in the blasts were the house owner, his wife, daughter and two sons.

As the law enforcers were about to approach the house, the suspects came out and attacked officials with sharp weapons, killing a fireman. Two policemen have been hospitalised with injuries sustained during the attack.

Police rescued two children, who exited the premises before the terror suspects came out. A woman, seen sitting on the field outside the house as the raid unfolded, later surrendered. Police said she has been identified as the house owner’s other daughter. She is the mother of the two children — 8-year-old boy and 3-month-old girl — rescued by police before the blasts, the report said.

Bangladesh witnessed an intensified anti-militancy clampdown across the country as the police headquarters recently circulated a list of nearly 5,000 suspected militants to all district police chiefs. On Sunday, two suspected militants blew themselves up in “suicide blasts” when security forces raided their hideout. In March, Bangladeshi police conducted series of large- scale operations against militants, in which at least 17 suspected militants were killed.

On March 31, eight militants blew themselves up with a grenade after the security forces raided their hideout north of the Bangladeshi capital. Bangladesh has been witnessing a spate of attacks on secular activists, foreigners and religious minorities since 2013. The country launched a massive crackdown on militants specially after the Dhaka cafe attack.

The Islamic State has claimed several attacks in Bangladesh, but the government rejects the presence of foreign terrorist groups in the moderate Muslim-majority country blaming home-grown groups such as the neo-JMB for terrorist attacks.

