Devalued Degree
  • Eight maoists killed in encounter with police in Telangana

Eight maoists killed in encounter with police in Telangana

The police received a tip-off regarding movement of a maoist dalam in the area after which they started a combing operation which led to the encounter.

By: Express News Service | Hyderabad | Updated: December 14, 2017 11:40 am
maoist killed, police encounter, telangana, kothagudem district, telangaga maoists, rebels, indian express The encounter which started late last night is still on. (Representational image)
Top News

Eight maoists were killed in an encounter with police on Thursday near Telangana’s Tekulapalli village in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. The encounter, which started on Wednesday night, ended this morning at around 6:30 am, when the rebels were shot.

The police received a tip-off regarding movement of a maoist dalam in the area after which they started a combing operation which led to the encounter. The reds, belonging to a splinter group of the Old People’s War, were known as Chandrapulla Reddy Poru Bata group. They were wanted in murder, extortion and intimidation cases.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 14: Latest News