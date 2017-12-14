Eight maoists killed in encounter with police in Telangana

The encounter which started late last night is still on. (Representational image) The encounter which started late last night is still on. (Representational image)

Eight maoists were killed in an encounter with police on Thursday near Telangana’s Tekulapalli village in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. The encounter, which started on Wednesday night, ended this morning at around 6:30 am, when the rebels were shot.

The police received a tip-off regarding movement of a maoist dalam in the area after which they started a combing operation which led to the encounter. The reds, belonging to a splinter group of the Old People’s War, were known as Chandrapulla Reddy Poru Bata group. They were wanted in murder, extortion and intimidation cases.

