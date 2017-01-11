Five Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh operation

Chhattisgarh: One District Reserve Group personnel was also killed in the first exchange of fire with the Maoists. (Source: Google Maps) Chhattisgarh: One District Reserve Group personnel was also killed in the first exchange of fire with the Maoists. (Source: Google Maps)

Five Maoists, including two commander-level cadre, were killed in two separate exchanges of fire during an operation launched by Chhattisgarh Police in Narayanpur district on Tuesday. Senior officials, however, said that one District Reserve Group (DRG) personnel was killed in the first exchange of fire with the Maoists.

Police officers said that the operation was launched in the highly sensitive Nayanpur district, considered the strongest bastion of Maoists, two days ago. Teams with close to 400 personnel entered the jungles in an area that is home to Maoist military company number two.

D M Awasthi, Special DG, anti-Maoist operations, told The Indian Express, “The operation was launched on a specific intelligence input about the presence of Maoists in the area. In the first exchange of fire in the morning in Irpenar, four Maoists were killed. One personnel was also hurt and evacuated, but he unfortunately passed away.”

Intermittent firing continued. In the second exchange of fire, this time in the adjoining Kanker district’s Koylibaeda area, one Maoist was killed and an AK-47 recovered from his possession.

In a major blow to the rebels, two of the five killed were divisional commanders in the Maoist hierarchy. The Maoists killed in the first exchange of fire have been identified as Tirupati, Divisional Commander, East Bastar division, Ratna Markam, medical in-charge, company number 6, Shyamu Yadav of company number 6 and Mangalram Salam, a Janmilitia member from Irpenar. The body recovered in the second encounter has been identified as that of Roshan, divisional commander of the North Bastar division.

“It is clear that there has been a big loss to the Maoists in this encounter. We have recovered the bodies, but our personnel have narrated stories of the Maoists dragging away other members of their party under the cover of LMG fire. This indicates that these could be senior cadre,” Awasthi added.