Five killed, two injured in three different accidents at Nadia

Five persons were killed and two others injured in three different road accidents at Nadia district, the police said on Sunday.

A private bus ran over Sanjay Dutta (60) at Andulia under the jurisdiction of Chapra police station in Nadia on Saturday night, the police said.

The accident happened on Krishnagar – Karimpur road when Dutta, a local resident was walking back home after attending a programme.

In another incident, two youths died in a road accident in Shimurali under the jurisdiction of Chakdaha police station on Saturday night, the police said.

A truck ran over local residents Bibhash Roy (19) and Sagar Singh (18) on NH 34 after their bikes collided and they fell down.

Both were taken to Kalyani JNM Hospital.

While doctors declared Bibhash brought dead, Sagar Singh died after sometime.

The police seized the truck but the driver escaped.

In the third incident, Suraj Sonkar (18), a resident of Kanchrapara in north 24 Parganas and Apurba Halder (17), a resident of Kalyani Rathtala in Nadia died when the bike they were on collided with a mini truck at Kalyani Buddhapark Crossing on Kalyani Barrackpore Expressway at 3 am on Sunday.

The mini truck overturned. The truck driver and his assistant were admitted at Kalyani JNM Hospital. The police seized the truck.

