Five killed in Delhi cylinder blast

Five persons died and four others were injured after a fire engulfed two shanties in southeast Delhi’s Okhla last night. A call was received around 9.56 PM yesterday about a cylinder blast in a tea stall near the shanties, said a senior officer from the Delhi Fire Services. The fire engulfed two shanties located near the tea stall. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control by 10.59 PM, he said.

Some families had come together for a wedding in the area this week when the incident took place. Five persons, including three women, a man and a six-year-old girl, died in the incident. While one of the injured persons was discharged after treatment, three persons are in a critical state, police said.

