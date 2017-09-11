Five killed, four injured in Bihar mishap

The driver and cleaner of the truck, however, escaped, the police added. (Representational Image) The driver and cleaner of the truck, however, escaped, the police added. (Representational Image)

Five persons, including four policemen, were killed and four others injured after a speeding truck ran over them in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place soon after midnight near Akurha village on NH-28, when the truck driver panicked on being asked to stop for checking on suspicion that it was carrying liquor, Senior Superintendent of Police,Vivek Kumar said. The four policemen and a civilian were killed on the spot.

The injured included DSP (West) Krishna Murari Prasad and Panapur police outpost in-charge, B N Jha. The truck tried to flee after mowing down the policemen and civilians, but met with an accident, he said, adding, the vehicle has been impounded.

The driver and cleaner of the truck, however, escaped, the SSP said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital in Muzaffarpur and the injured admitted to the same hospital for treatment, the SSP said.

Three of the five victims have been identified as constables Munna Chaudhary, Vishwamohan Sharma and Farman Ansari, all bodyguards of Prasad.

