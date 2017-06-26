Five killed by lightning strike in Madhya Pradesh

h. Draupadi Bobde, Rajni Bobde and Shanti Paradkar died and Devnath and Manku sustained injuries when lightning struck them at Umrikhurd in Pandhurna tehsil of Chhindwara district yesterday, police said. (Representational image) h. Draupadi Bobde, Rajni Bobde and Shanti Paradkar died and Devnath and Manku sustained injuries when lightning struck them at Umrikhurd in Pandhurna tehsil of Chhindwara district yesterday, police said. (Representational image)

Five people were killed and two were injured after being struck by lightning in separate incidents in Chhindwara and Mandsaur districts since yesterday morning, as the monsoon got active in parts of Madhya Pradesh. Draupadi Bobde (55), Rajni Bobde (35) and Shanti Paradkar (45) died and Devnath and Manku sustained injuries when lightning struck them at Umrikhurd in Pandhurna tehsil of Chhindwara district yesterday, police said.

The victims were working in a field. Another woman, Surekha (22), was killed by lightning strike while working in a field at Janbhi in Amarwara tehsil of the district last evening. Richhalal Muha (60) died due to lightning strike while working in a field in Bhaugarh area of Mandsaur district last night, said police sub-inspector Gaurav Laud.

India Meteorological Department’s Bhopal Centre Director Dr Anupam Kashyapi told that monsoon has reached some parts of the state, and it will cover south-east and central Madhya Pradesh soon.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App