Five killed as car falls into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh

The ill-fated Toyota Fortuner plunged 400 feet into a deep gorge at Dopan near Barot on the border of Mandi and Kangra districts last night.(Source: Google Maps) The ill-fated Toyota Fortuner plunged 400 feet into a deep gorge at Dopan near Barot on the border of Mandi and Kangra districts last night.(Source: Google Maps)

Five medical representatives were killed when their vehicle fell into a gorge in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, police said today. The ill-fated Toyota Fortuner plunged 400 feet into a deep gorge at Dopan near Barot on the border of Mandi and Kangra districts last night. All five bodies have been recovered. The deceased have been identified as Amar Singh, Subhash Chand and Ajay Kashyap from Mandi district, Amit Sharma from Hamirpur and Rohit Sibbal from Ghaziabad. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and relatives of the victims have been informed.

Kangra Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Gandhi said it appeared prima facie that the driver lost control of the vehicle on a sharp curve.

Cases under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC have been registered.

The four from Himachal Pradesh worked as medical representatives in Mandi and Hamirpur districts and were on an excursion to Barot Valley of Mandi district with their Ghaziabad friend.

Roads in the region are congested and do not have crash barriers. Steep gorges make driving on these roads even more dangerous.