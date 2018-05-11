Five Kashmiris roughed up in Delhi, police begins probe

A Delhi Police official said they have registered a case and are probing the matter. A Delhi Police official said they have registered a case and are probing the matter.

A group of five people from Kashmir was allegedly thrashed by a mob in southeast Delhi’s Sunlight Colony on Thursday night. The victims, including four women, were allegedly surrounded and beaten up by a mob of 30-40 people.

“My sisters were abused and beaten up. I have a broken left hand and one of my guests who had come to visit us was also attacked. It was a planned attack and the accused were carrying hockey sticks,” said one of the victims. He said that they had been attacked a couple of times earlier also and had been living in fear in the locality.

A Delhi Police official said they have registered a case and are probing the matter.

