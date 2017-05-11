Five judges, hearing Triple Talaq plea from today, belong to five different religions

The five-judge bench of the Supreme Court, that will hear a clutch of petitions relating to triple talaq, polygamy and ‘nikah halala‘ from Thursday, has a unique feature. The five judges belong to five different religions indicating religious diversity in the apex court.
The bench will be led by Chief Justice of India JS Khehar, the first Sikh to hold the post. Justice Kurian Joseph, only the sixth Christian to be elevated to the Supreme Court, Justice Uday Umesh Lalit of the Hindu community, Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman of the Parsi community and Justice Abdul Nazeer, a Muslim, are the other four judges on the Bench.
It is interesting that the judges belonging to different religions will hear pleas seeking amendment in the Muslim Personal Law relating to triple talaq, an Islamic divorce practice in which the husband can legally separate from his wife by uttering the word ‘talaq’ three times. The practice is vociferously opposed by women’s organisations across the country who complain of abuse and exploitation by their husbands.
At the same time, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) backs the practice saying it is a ‘valid’ way to end a marriage even though it may be wrong. After an executive meeting last month in Lucknow, AIMPLB president Maulana Rabey Hasani Nadvi said Muslims have “complete constitutional right” to practise their personal law, which also put the responsibility on the community to “protect it by fully adhering to it”.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently exhorted the Muslim community not to view triple talaq through a political prism. At a recent meeting with 25 Muslim leaders, the PM urged the leaders to take responsibility so as to initiate reform in this regard.
The top court will also hear petitions from today challenging the validity of ‘nikah halala’ under which a divorced Muslim woman has to marry again, consummate the marriage and then break it if she wants to go back to her first husband.
- May 11, 2017 at 11:32 amIndian cons ution is very much defined.. And if the 5 Judges panel were total muslims or hindu or parsi no issue.. The judges are not selected on relegion based. They are responsible to defend the existing lows. Amd my mother contry India is not having no official relegion. Press please stop reporting such issues in name of cast &Relegion for just sensation@ SonuReply
- May 11, 2017 at 10:44 am3talaq is against Islam and humanity. It is the creation of males. Even most of Indian Muslims in India do not practice it. It is sad that it survived so far. But it is also true that nations seems to be worried about Muslim women only. Such obnoxious anti-women practices continue under the garb of personal laws for Hindu women but we remain indifferent.Reply
- May 11, 2017 at 11:13 amBhai, you are the first you has acknowledged the shortcomings of our religion. 3T is widely practised in India, with the wife and children going on the streets. More than the wife, the children become homeless. Jamat does not give adequate money for survival to the wife. Court wants to legalize divorce and pay proper alimony to the wife. Legal share to the man's properties. Halala too is a big black dot.Reply