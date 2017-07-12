Five-judge constitution bench to examine validity of Aadhaar on July 18-19

A five-judge Constitution bench will examine the validity of Aadhaar next week. (Express Photo/Abhinav Saha) A five-judge Constitution bench will examine the validity of Aadhaar next week. (Express Photo/Abhinav Saha)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said a five-judge Constitution bench will hear petitions challenging the Aadhaar Act on July 18 and 19. The matter was mentioned before a bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice D Y Chandrachud this morning by Attorney General K K Venugopal and senior advocate Shyam Divan who requested an early hearing by a constitution bench. All matters related to Aadhaar, including the right to privacy, will be presented before the bench during the two-day hearing.

When Justice Khehar asked both parties whether the matter should be referred to a seven or five-judge bench, Venugopal and Divan chose a five-judge bench, reported news agency PTI. On July 7, when Aadhaar-related issues were presented before a three-judge bench, it had observed that said the final judgment should be given by a larger bench. It had added that the CJI will make a decision regarding setting up a Constitution bench.

Two main grievances with the Aadhaar Act include the Centre’s move to make it mandatory for social schemes and the aspect of right to privacy.

(With inputs from PTI)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd