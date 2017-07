Fire broke out in five Indian Oil Corporation tankers at IOCL Depot in West Bengal’s Siliguri (Source: ANI) Fire broke out in five Indian Oil Corporation tankers at IOCL Depot in West Bengal’s Siliguri (Source: ANI)

Five Indian Oil Corporation tankers caught fire on Saturday at a IOCL Depot, in Siliguri, West Bengal, news agency ANI reported. Over 10 fire tenders arrived at the spot and are battling to take control of the situation. However, no causalities have been report so far.

More details awaited

