Five injured in Valley clash

At least five students were injured when protesters clashed with the police in south Kashmir’s Pulwama town Monday. Police used pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters, who were demanding release of students arrested by security forces.

On Monday, students of Boys Higher Secondary School took to streets and were joined by students of the Degree College. According to unconfirmed reports, students pasted a poster of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani, who was killed in an encounter last year, at the Degree College building. Students also hoisted black flags on the administrative block of the college, said the reports.

Local residents alleged that while the clash between police and protesters were on, the security personnel targeted a group of girls passing by. “They aimed pellets at the girls,” a villager said.

SP Rayees Ahmad Bhat rejected the allegations. “Nothing of this sort happened. Boys were protesting in the morning and they were chased away,” he said.

However, Chief Medical Officer, Pulwama, Dr Talat Jabeen said some girls were admitted to the hospital. “Two them had pellet injuries in their legs.”

Youths hijack SUV

Jammu: AN alert has been sounded in J&K’s Kathua district after three unidentified youths allegedly hijacked an SUV and dumped its driver by the roadside near the International Border of Monday. The driver, identified as Kabir Hussain of Rajouri, has told police that the three youths hired the vehicle at Jammu bus stand. Search is on for the accused, said police.

