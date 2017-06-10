Five infiltrators killed, two soldiers injured in Uri: Army

A protest in Anantnag on Friday. Shuaib Masoodi A protest in Anantnag on Friday. Shuaib Masoodi

The Army on Friday claimed to have killed five infiltrators on the Line of Control in North Kashmir’s Uri sector. Two soldiers were injured in the operation that began three days ago.

“The operation is still in progress,” a Defence Ministry spokesman said, adding that five infiltrators were killed.

The infiltrators were intercepted by troopers of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry and Rashtriya Rifles near Gawalata in an area covered with dense vegetation, officials said. They said that four infiltration attempts from across the LoC were foiled in the last three days and seven infiltrators were killed.

Army officers have blamed Pakistan for trying to push infiltrators into the Valley from various sectors. “In the past 48 hours, infiltration attempts have been foiled at Gurez, Machhil, Nowgam and Uri sectors. Seven armed intruders have been eliminated so far. Large quantity of arms, ammunition and war-like stores have been recovered. Operations are in progress in Machhil, Nowgam and Uri sectors,’’ the defence spokesman said.

He said that armed intruder groups were getting active support, including cover fire, from Pakistan army posts at the LoC.

Officials said there have been multiple attempts at infiltration from the Uri area, which is considered a short route to the Valley from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. It is also a dangerous route due to several layers of security.

According to the Army, 22 infiltration attempts have been foiled and 34 armed intruders killed in different sectors near the Line of Control since January.

Despite the LoC fencing being fitted with the latest surveillance equipment and three-tier security, there are intelligence reports that some groups comprising foreign militants have successfully managed to sneak into the Valley through north Kashmir.

Some 25 to 35 militants have managed to reach their bases in north Kashmir, as per official estimates.

