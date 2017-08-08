Five infiltrators killed in Machil sector in infiltration attempt

This is the first infiltration bid that has been foiled near the LoC in August and the fourth in the past three weeks in north Kashmir. (File Photo) This is the first infiltration bid that has been foiled near the LoC in August and the fourth in the past three weeks in north Kashmir. (File Photo)

The Army claimed to have killed five infiltrators and averted a major infiltration attempt in North Kashmir’s Machil sector on Monday. This is the first infiltration bid that has been foiled near the LoC in August and the fourth in the past three weeks in north Kashmir. Also, an Army jawan was critically injured in a fresh ceasefire violation along the LoC in Uri sector. Army said that troops patrolling the LoC near Z Gali witnessed a group of infiltrators, who were initially allowed to sneak in. Then a cordon was established around them. An exchange of fire between the militants and Army ensued during which the five infiltrators were killed.

Defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia confirmed that the death of five infiltrators in Machil sector. ‘’Five weapons were also recovered from the possession of the infiltrators. The operation is still under way.’’ The Army was trying to ascertain whether more militants were hiding in the area. In the second incident, an Army spokesman said that a ceasefire violation took place at Uri sector in Baramulla.

“It was a sniper shot from the other end and Havildar Narendra Singh Bisht , 43, received critical head injury. He has been airlifted to Srinagar,’’ the spokesman added. Meanwhile, the J&K police on Monday claimed to have foiled a weapon snatching bid at central Kashmir, Budgam district. Budgam SSP Tejinder Singh said, “Three unknown men tried to snatch a rifle from a bank guard at Charari Sharif in Budgam. However, the guard resisted and a weapon-snatching bid was foiled”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App