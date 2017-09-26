Five Indian museums rank among Asia’s top 25

The Victoria Memorial (Source: Wikipedia) The Victoria Memorial (Source: Wikipedia)

Five Indian museums have made to the top 25 Asia list of Travellers’ Choice by TripAdvisor, displaying artifacts and collections that date back to centuries. Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata (West Bengal) has been ranked nine in the Asia list of Travellers’ Choice by TripAdvisor.

City Palace of Jaipur (Rajasthan) was at 15th position, while Bagore Ki Haveli, Udaipur (Rajasthan) was at 18th, Yodhasthal, Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) was ranked 20th and Hall Of Fame, Leh (Jammu and Kashmir) secured 21st position. “Museums, with their artefacts and collections that date back centuries help tell stories, which provide the opportunity for us to look back at history and culture.

“Sometimes, museums also help us reflect and understand recent events too,” TripAdvisor India Country Manager Nikhil Ganju said. The award winners were determined using an algorithm that took into account the reviews and ratings for museums worldwide, gathered over a 12-month period.

War Remnants Museum in Vietnam was ranked number one in the Asia top 25 list followed by the Museum of Qin Terra-Cotta Warriors and Horses in China, Tuosleng Genocide Museum in Phnom Penh in Cambodia, Forbidden City – The City Palace – China and Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum in Japan.

The New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art named number one in the Travellers’ Choice awards for Museums in the World, securing the position for the third year in a row. The National WWII Museum in the US secured the second place in the top 25 list followed by Musee d’Orsay in France, Art Institute of Chicago in the US and the State Hermitage Museum and Winter Palace in Russia.

