Five, including two defence personnel, booked for forgery

Five persons, including two defence personnel, have been booked for allegedly obtaining more than one plot in residential sectors of Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) by submitting forged documents. According to the HUDA, on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court last year, it scanned the records and detected various allottees who had obtained more than one plot from the reserve category. On the complaint of the estate officer of HUDA in Hisar, Civil Lines Police on Monday registered five separate cases under relevant provisions of the IPC, including those for cheating, criminal breach of trust, knowingly furnishing false information to a public servant and criminal conspiracy.

“They were allegedly found to have acquired more than one plot under the reserve categories from quota even as they already owned land,” a police official said.

Of those booked, two are defence personnel. Of the other three, two are women. No one has been arrested yet, he said.

So far, over 120 people, including some defence personnel, have been booked by the Hisar police in the last one year on the complaint of the HUDA.

