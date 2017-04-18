Five, including three of family, killed in truck-tractor collision

Five persons, including three members of a family, were killed in a road accident after a truck coming from the opposite direction hit a tractor trolley in Jaisalmer district, police said on Tuesday.

The mishap occurred late last night, police said, adding that the tractor trolley was coming from Sedwa village in the district while the truck was headed to Unjha in Gujarat.

In the incident, three passengers of the tractor trolley — Hamira Ram (50), his wife Pawani (40) and their son Gautam (16) — were killed on the spot, while the driver of the truck, Hanuman Ram Bishnoi (35), and another tractor trolley passenger, Ansuram Beldar (60), succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment, Sangad SHO Dilip Khadav told PTI.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem and a case was registered against the truck driver, police said.

