Five including pilgrim killed in Uttarakhand road accidents

Five people including a Kanwaria were killed in two road accidents in the state, police said on Sunday. In Tehri district, a truck rammed into a bike carrying two pilgrims this morning, killing one of them and injuring the other, officials said. The injured Kanwaria was admitted to a nearby hospital. In the second incident, a taxi carrying six people fell into a 350-metre deep gorge after the driver lost control of the vehicle. Four people were killed and two injured in the accident that took place late last night in Pithoragarh district, police. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital.

