Latest News
  • Five including pilgrim killed in Uttarakhand road accidents

Five including pilgrim killed in Uttarakhand road accidents

Four people were killed and two injured in the accident that took place late last night in Pithoragarh district or Uttarakhand, the police has said. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital while in the Tehri incident, a truck rammed into a bike carrying two pilgrims this morning.

By: PTI | Dehradun | Published:July 16, 2017 6:45 pm
Top News

Five people including a Kanwaria were killed in two road accidents in the state, police said on Sunday. In Tehri district, a truck rammed into a bike carrying two pilgrims this morning, killing one of them and injuring the other, officials said. The injured Kanwaria was admitted to a nearby hospital. In the second incident, a taxi carrying six people fell into a 350-metre deep gorge after the driver lost control of the vehicle. Four people were killed and two injured in the accident that took place late last night in Pithoragarh district, police. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 16: Latest News