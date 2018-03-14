Five hundred kg cannabis seized in Mumbai, three held

Three members of an inter-state gang, hailing either from Nashik or Jalgaon, were arrested in this connection. (Representational Image) Three members of an inter-state gang, hailing either from Nashik or Jalgaon, were arrested in this connection. (Representational Image)

In the “biggest ever” seizure of cannabis in the city, the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai police on Wednesday seized 500 kgs of the banned substance worth around Rs one crore from three persons, an official said. According to a police official, the trio was arrested after the seizure. “The cannabis was seized on the Eastern Express Highway between Kanjurmarg-Vikhroli service road by the Azad Maidan unit of ANC,” Shivdeep Lande, Deputy Commissioner of Police (ANC) said.

Three members of an inter-state gang, hailing either from Nashik or Jalgaon, were arrested in this connection, he said. The drugs was being brought into Mumbai in a pick-up jeep, he said.

“The seized cannabis is worth around Rs one crore in the international market and this is the biggest ever seizure of cannabis made by Mumbai police,” he said. A probe is on.

