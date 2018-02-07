Five High Courts get new chief justices

The Centre on Tuesday notified the appointment of Chief Justices of five High Courts (File) The Centre on Tuesday notified the appointment of Chief Justices of five High Courts (File)

The Centre on Tuesday notified the appointment of Chief Justices of five High Courts — Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Karnataka and Kerala. Justice Abhilasha Kumari of the Gujarat High Court will be the new Chief Justice of Manipur High Court while Justice Tarun Agarwala of Allahabad High Court will head the Meghalaya High Court.

Current Meghalaya Chief Justice Dinesh Maheswari has been transferred as Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court. He will have to take charge on or before February 30, says the notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Kerala High Court judge Antony Dominic will be the new Chief Justice of the state High Court and Justice Ajay Rastogi of Rajasthan High Court has been appointed Chief Justice of Tripura High Court. The Supreme Court Collegium cleared these names on January 10 and sent them to the government.

