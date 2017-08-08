Latest News
Five held for mob attack on gau rakshaks in Pune

The incident had taken place after the gau rakshaks intercepted a tempo reportedly transporting cows to a slaughterhouse illegally. According to police, seven gau rakshaks were injured in the attack and an offence of attempt to murder was lodged.

By: Express News Service | Pune | Published:August 8, 2017 12:50 am
Ahmednagar police arrested five persons in the early hours of Monday in connection with a mob attack on a group of gau rakshaks near Shrigonda police station Saturday. The incident had taken place after the gau rakshaks intercepted a tempo reportedly transporting cows to a slaughterhouse illegally.

According to police, seven gau rakshaks were injured in the attack and an offence of attempt to murder was lodged. Inspector Bajirao Powar, in-charge of Shrigonda police station, said, “Based on the complaint, we have identified as many as 25 persons and 20 to 30 more are yet to be identified.”

Powar added, “We have arrested five persons. They were produced in court and remanded in police custody.”  The arrested have been identified as Muntazir Isaq Qureshi (28), Aijaz Qureshi (36), Muzammil Saleem Qureshi (27), Irfan Shabbir Qureshi (26) and Arbaz Yusuf Qureshi (30)

