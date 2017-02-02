Five drunken youths ‘manhandle, rob’ apex court lawyer

The Supreme Court. (File) The Supreme Court. (File)

A Supreme Court lawyer and legal affairs in-charge of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee was allegedly “manhandled” in south Delhi’s Shahpur Jat after he tried to stop five youths, who were drinking in public and passing lewd comments at women.

Police said the accused were sitting in two cars at Shahpur Jat and consuming alcohol. “After misbehaving with the complainant, Aman Pawar, the accused sped off. Before escaping, they also robbed Pawar of his watch and Rs 2,500. A case of robbery has been registered at Hauz Khas police station, but no arrest has been made yet,” a senior police officer said.

Pawar told police that on January 29, when he came out of his home at 8.20 pm, he found two cars parked near his home, playing loud music. “Pawar claimed he found two people standing outside and drinking, while three were consuming alcohol inside a car. He also alleged they were passing lewd comments at women,” the officer said.

Police said Pawar then went towards the cars. Pawar told police that he requested them to leave the spot, but the accused got agitated and started abusing him. “One of the accused threw a glass at him, while others came out of their car. They caught hold of him and manhandled him. One of them forcefully took his watch and the money from his pocket. Seeing the commotion, locals came to help Pawar, prompting the accused to flee. Pawar tried to stop them but they almost ran him over,” an officer said.

“Initial investigation has revealed that the youths are residents of Lado Sarai. Investigators are trying to nab them using car registration numbers,” the officer added. Additional DCP (south district) Chinmoy Biswal confirmed that they have registered an FIR.