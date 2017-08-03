Five die as house catches fire in Bhubaneswar

Fire tenders tried to douse the fire. Fire tenders tried to douse the fire.

Five people have died in Bhubaneswar after a house caught fire early Thursday morning. The house of Pal Heights Hotel owner Satpal Singh caught fire early Thursday morning in which his sons Gaganpal Singh , Bhabana Singh, two kids-Sohabi Singh and Ruby Singh- and a servant Khushi Das died while they were asleep. Satpal Singh has suffered burn injuries.

The cause of the fire and other details are awaited. Fire tenders were tried to douse the fire.

