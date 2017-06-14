Five detained in Satna over ‘conversion bid’

Satna Junction (Image source- indiarailinfo.com) Satna Junction (Image source- indiarailinfo.com)

The Government Railway Police and Hindutva activists made a nun, three women and a girl get off Shipra Express at Satna station after being tipped off that tribal women were being taken to Bhopal for conversion to Christianity. When the Indore-bound train reached Satna around Tuesday noon, the GRP and scores of activists — including members of Matrushakti, a VHP women’s wing, and Bajrang Dal — entered S1 coach and inquired about women headed for conversion.

Satna GRP station in-charge S R Dabri said that Sister Bina (the nun), three women and a minor girl had been detained. They follow Christianity, he added. Hours later, the four women were released while the girl was handed over to a juvenile home where she will stay until her parents are contacted.

SDM Balbeer Raman said that no charge against the nun was proved. “All the women follow Christianity. We can’t make a case against someone just because Bajrang Dal says so.” Matrushakti’s Meenakshi Nema told The Indian Express, “We got a tip that 30 girls were being taken for conversion. They sensed trouble, so most of them dispersed in other compartments. We nabbed those who got off the train to fill water. After initial admission about conversion, the women went back on their word.’’ She claimed the women are Hindus because they pray to Hindu gods.

While the minor said she was going to attend an English coaching class, the three women told Matrushakti members that they were being taken to Bhopal to work as manual labour. At Ratlam station on May 21, GRP and Hindutva activists claimed to have rescued 60 children and sent them to shelter homes. The Indian Express had met several parents who said they had sent their children with consent.

