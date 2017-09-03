Five dead in two road accidents Himachal Pradesh

Five people were killed and ten others critically injured today in two separate road accidents in Sirmour district of Himachal Pradesh, police said. Four people were killed and six others were injured when their Bolero jeep, loaded with bricks, plunged into a 300-feet deep gorge near the Bambrad village of Shillai area, they said. Jagdish Chand (27), Prakash Chand (25), and Vinod (20) died on the spot in the accident while, Dula Ram (34) succumbed to injuries at a hospital.

Three of the injured were reffered to the PGI hospital in Chandigarh while three others were being treated at a hospital in Paonta area of the state, Paonta DSP Pramod Chauhan said. In the second accident, one person was killed and four others sustained injuries when their car, travelling to Bechar ka Bagh from Renuka Ji area, fell into a deep gorge near the Dabad village on the Dadahu–Bechar ka Bagh road in the district, a police official said.

Assistant sub inspector R S Thakur said that driver of the car identified, as Vijay Kumar (37), died on the spot and four other occupants of the vehcile were injured and taken to a hospital in Dadahu area. Cases have been reghistered in connection with both the accidents and investigation is underway, the police said.

