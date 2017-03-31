Five dead in gas poisoning

At least five persons died on Thursday due to gas poisoning at an aqua food processing plant at Mogalturu in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. Villagers have earlier complained that the unit was leading to pollution in Godavari delta. District Collector K Bhaskar said eight workers were cleaning a tank when five of them inhaled a gas, suspected to be ammonia, and died on the spot. Three workers managed to escape, he said.

