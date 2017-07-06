Five dead, 2 injured after landslide in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district

After the accident, the SDRF and the district administration undertook the rescue operations and took the injured persons to a hospital in Dharchula. After the accident, the SDRF and the district administration undertook the rescue operations and took the injured persons to a hospital in Dharchula.

Five persons, including three Nepali citizens, were killed, and two Nepali citizens were injured when a boulder hit a Maruti Alto near Tawaghat, in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district, on Thursday. Continuous rainfall in the Tawaghat region triggered landslips, which loosened the boulder that hit the car on Thursday morning and killed five persons, including the driver.

“The car was going from Tawaghat to Dharchula, when it was hit by a boulder almost thrice its size, almost 3 kilometres from Dharchula,” media incharge for the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Praveen Alok said.

After the accident, the SDRF and the district administration undertook the rescue operations and took the injured persons to a hospital in Dharchula. While two Nepali citizens who were injured have been admitted in the Dharchula hospital, the doctors have claimed that they are in critical condition, Alok said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd