Five dead, 10 missing after landslide hits two places in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh

Five persons were killed and 10 persons went missing in the wee hours of Monday during two separate incidents in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district, which were caused by landslips that were triggered by heavy rains in the area.

The body of a woman was recovered, and eight others including six Army personnel went missing when a landslip hit an Army camp at Pithoragarh district’s Mangti Nullah area on Monday. Four persons were injured in the incident.

In a separate incident at Malpa, also in Pithoragarh district, a landslide triggered by heavy rains killed four and rendered two missing. One person was injured in the incident.

Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat, who, on Monday travelled to Pithoragarh along with State Finance Minister Prakash Pant via helicopter for an aerial survey of Pithoragarh’s affected areas, said, “The situation in Malpa isn’t clear yet, but in Mangti Nulllah four injured persons have been found and one body has been recovered… The Centre has extended its support and is ready to send National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams [to Pithoragarh]. However, we shall approach the Centre only if the need for it is felt.”

Pithoragarh has been under the wrath of rains for over three days now. Search and rescue operations are underway at Malpa and Mangti Nullah.

State Secretary (Disaster Management) Amit Negi said, “Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) officers, Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officials, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), local police, and local administration are contributing in the search [and rescue] operations.”

On Monday, a helicopter was also sent for rescue operations in Malpa and nearby areas. “The helicopter shall be stationed at Pithoragarh for atleast four days for rescue operations,” Negi said.

