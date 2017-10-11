AIADMK leader Sasikala’s 5-day parole ends today

AIADMK leader V K Sasikala leaves for Gleneagles Global Health City to meet her ailing husband M Natarajan, who underwent a liver and kidney transplant at a Chennai hospital earlier this week. (PTI Photo) AIADMK leader V K Sasikala leaves for Gleneagles Global Health City to meet her ailing husband M Natarajan, who underwent a liver and kidney transplant at a Chennai hospital earlier this week. (PTI Photo)

The five-day emergency parole granted to jailed AIADMK leader V K Sasikala to visit her ailing husband in Chennai ends Wednesday. The 61-year-old leader is serving a four-year sentence at Bengaluru Central Prison after being held guilty in a disproportionate assets case. Ousted as party’s general secretary recently, she was sent to jail eight months ago.

After initially being denied parole for 15 days by prison authorities for “incomplete paperwork”, the leader had filed a fresh application following which she was released on parole from October 7 till October 11.

In these five days, the leader was instructed not to visit anyone apart from her husband. She was also directed to stay at the address — that of her sister-law Ilavarasi who is also in jail — mentioned in her application. She was also disallowed from meeting vistors at home or at the hospital and also told not to participate in any political activity nor make any political statement. The parole also barred her from having any conversation with the media.

Sasikala’s husband, M Natarajan, had recently undergone a liver transplant surgery and is currently admitted in Gleneagles Global Health City Hospital.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd