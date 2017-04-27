Five-day police custody for TTV Dinakaran 

T T V Dinakaran at Tis Hazari court on Wednesday. PTI T T V Dinakaran at Tis Hazari court on Wednesday. PTI

A Delhi court Wednesday remanded AIADMK deputy general secretary T T V Dinakaran in five days’ police custody in the Election Commission bribery case. A team of Delhi police is likely to go to Chennai to ascertain the money trail that started with a Chennai-based hawala operator and ended at a Chandni Chowk-based hawala operator. Special Judge Poonam Chaudhary, who did not allow the media to be in court, also remanded Dinakaran’s friend Mallikarjuna in police custody.

According to lawyers on both sides, the police had sought seven days’ custody of the accused. But this was opposed by Vikas Pahwa, the counsel for Dinakaran, who argued that the accused had been co-operating in the investigation for the last four days and the police had failed to produce any material on why his questioning in custody was necessary. “I even asked if the police wants to extract a confession from him,” Pahwa said. The court said it had granted the five-day custody in view of the seriousness of the offence, an alleged attempt to tamper with the electoral process, said a lawyer who was present in court and is not connected with the case.

Dinakaran was arrested by Delhi Police around Tuesday midnight on the charges of fixing a deal to bribe Election Commission officials to get the party’s two-leaves election symbol allotted to the Sasikala faction of the AIADMK. The Crime Branch believes that Sukesh Chandrasekar, arrested in a south Delhi hotel with bundles of Rs 2,000 currency notes totalling Rs 1.3 crore, was trying to touch base with poll panel officials to influence the outcome of the proceedings before the Election Commission. Dinakaran’s lawyer on Wednesday told reporters that he had never met Sukesh. Dinakaran is expected to be flown back to Chennai on Wednesday night.

On Wednesday, B Kumar, Jayalalithaa’s advocate, reached the office of Inter State Cell at Chanakyapuri and was questioned. Sources said Kumar was the one who introduced Sukesh to Dinakaran. But senior officers refused to share details related with his questioning.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 27, 2017 4:33 am