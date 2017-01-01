Five convicts fled from Buxar jail, four serving life sentence, another sentenced to 10 years

Buxar Jail, Bihar. Photo: ANI Buxar Jail, Bihar. Photo: ANI

Five prisoners, four of them serving life sentence and another sentenced to a 10-year term, fled from Buxar Central Jail on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday 31. The inmates, who escaped after breaking a toilet’s window inside the health ward, reportedly used their clothes as ropes to cross over the prison’s security fencing. Three jail officials have been suspended and the Inspector General (Prisons) has formed a two-member team to submit a report on the incident within 24 hours.

The police said the incident took place between midnight and 3 am, when four prisoners serving life sentence — Pradip Singh (from Motihari district), Sonu Pandey (Ara), Upendra Sah and Devdhari Singh (both from Chhapra) — and Sonu Singh (from Brampur in Buxar), escaped the TB ward. The five were recently admitted in the TB ward.

Chief head warder Kameshwar Paswan and warders Upendra Das and Rajkumar Ram have been suspended for dereliction of duty.

Buxar Superintendent of Police Upendra Sharma said, “They removed the iron bars of a window in a toilet inside the health ward and may have then used their clothes as ropes to cross over the main jail fence.”

Sharma said it was a clear case of lax jail security. “We are probing the role of jail officials.”

The jail authorities learnt about the missing prisoners during the morning count on Saturday. The police are conducting raids at various locations and coordinating with their counterparts in Uttar Pradesh as well.

Inspector General (Prisons) Anand Kishore said a two-member team of team Director (Administration) Rajiv Kumar Verma and DIG (Prisons) Shivendra Priyadarshi would inquire into the incident.