Five booked for duping nine candidates on pretext of admission in medical college in Jammu

The Crime Branch on Tuesday booked two directors of a Jalandhar-based company along with their three local managers on charges of duping at least nine candidates and their parents in Jammu of hefty sums on the pretext of getting their wards admission to medical colleges abroad.

Identifying both the Directors as Bahvnoor Singh Bedi and Jatinder Singh, both residents of New Jawahar Nagar and proprietors of Pyramid-e-Services, Crime Branch spokesperson said that their local Jammu-based management booked in the matter include Regional Manager Rahul Dev, Central Regional Officer Arundeep Singh and Branch Manager Vinod Kundal. The accused were running the branch office of Pyramid-e-Services at posh commercial complex Bahu Plaza in Jammu.

Pointing out that the company neither had the mandate to send candidates to professional colleges abroad nor it was registered to carry out business in Jammu, the spokesperson said the company’s local management had been acting as agents of various professional colleges abroad for collecting fee worth lakhs of rupees from admission seekers. To gain the confidence of the candidates and their parents, these people had been showing them the registration certificate issued by Union Ministry of External Affairs and the authorisation of six colleges abroad, the spokesperson added.

To gain the confidence of the candidates and their parents, these people had been showing them the registration certificate issued by Union Ministry of External Affairs and the authorisation of six colleges abroad, the spokesperson added.

However, the license was issued by the ministry under the Emigration Act 1983 allowing company only to recruit Indian workers within the jurisdiction of Jalandhar area for deployment with foreign employers. Through advertisements in print and electronic media, the accused had allured nine candidates and obtained from each of them Rs 27,000 as application/registration fee.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd