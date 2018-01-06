J-K avalanche: Officials recover five more bodies taking death toll to six

Three people have been reportedly pulled out alive from the avalanche site (Express Photo/Shuaib Masoodi/File) Three people have been reportedly pulled out alive from the avalanche site (Express Photo/Shuaib Masoodi/File)

A day after a passenger vehicle was hit by an avalanche on the Kupwara-Tangdhar road in Srinagar, five bodies were recovered from the site on Saturday, taking the death toll to six. Three people have been pulled out alive. Rescue operations are underway.

“Five bodies were recovered from the avalanche site,” deputy commissioner Kupwara Khalid Jehangir told news agency PTI. He said that the total number of people killed in the avalanche has risen to six.

On Friday, several people were trapped after a passenger vehicle was hit by an avalanche of snow at Khooni Nallah near Sadhan Top on the Kupwara-Tangdhar road. Late last night, the body of a Beacon officer had been recovered from the site.

(With inputs from PTI)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd