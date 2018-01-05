Five arrested in J&K with seven kg heroin: Police

On Thursday evening, a police patrol party intercepted two people travelling in a car in Akhnoor area and during search seized the drugs from them. On Thursday evening, a police patrol party intercepted two people travelling in a car in Akhnoor area and during search seized the drugs from them.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested five notorious narcotics smugglers and seized seven kgs of high-quality heroin valuing Rs 35 crore in the international market.

Inspector General of Police for Jammu zone, Dr SD Singh Jamwal, in Jammu on Friday said that the seized drug appears to have come from across the border as it had markings of Pakistan and Afghanistan on it. It was meant to be delivered to someone in Punjab.

On Thursday evening, a police patrol party intercepted two people travelling in a car in Akhnoor area and during search seized the drugs from them. During questioning, they revealed names of three of their associates, following which the police conducted night raids and arrested their accomplices. Another five kgs of heroin were seized from them during the raids.

Jamwal identified the arrested narcotics smugglers as Mohammad Rafi of Badori Raya, Somnath of Fatehpur Brahmana in R S Pura, besides Jabbar Singh, Jhankar Singh and Raju Singh, all from the Khour area. More arrests are likely as further investigations are in progress, he added.

