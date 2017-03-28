Five arrested after attack on Nigerian students

Protests in Patel Chowk (representational image). (Source: ANI) Protests in Patel Chowk (representational image). (Source: ANI)

Five people have been arrested by the police in Uttar Pradesh after an attack on Nigerian students in Greater Noida. The four Nigerian students were attacked by a mob during a candle-light march for a 17-year-old boy who had died on Saturday.

“Police have arrested five persons. FIR registered and action will be taken accordingly,” Daljit Chaudhary, ADG Law and Order was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The locals alleged that the boy had died after the Nigerians forced him to take drugs. Dharmendra Singh, SSP Gautam Buddha Nagar said: “The protest had been taken out by residents of the area to demand the arrest of the five Nigerians for the death of the Class XII student. A section of those gathered in the area, however, attacked some Africans. We have video recordings of the entire protest and attack. Around five people who could be seen attacking them have been picked up. An FIR is being registered and we are identifying those behind the incident.”

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj also took cognizance of the matter and spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Swaraj, in a series of tweets on Tuesday, said that Yogi Adityanath has assured her of a fair and impartial trial and that an immediate action will be taken.

