Five Ambedkar spots to be under free pilgrimage scheme: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday announced that Panchteerth, five places associated with Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, will be covered under the state’s free pilgrimage scheme. Mhow in Madhya Pradesh, where he was born, Delhi, where he breathed his last, Nagpur (deeksha bhoomi) where he converted to Buddhism, Mumbai (chaitya bhoomi) where he was cremated, and London, where he stayed while studying in the United Kingdom, are five important places associated with Ambedkar.

Introduced in 2012, Mukhyamantri Teerthdarshan Yojana in Madhya Pradesh allows senior citizens to travel free of cost to religious places like Badrinath, Kedarnath, Jagannath Puri, Rameshwaram, Ajmer Sharif, Kasha, Vaishno Devi and Velankani Church.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App