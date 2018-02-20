Fitch places PNB on ‘Rating Watch Negative’ after Rs 11,400 crore fraud, downgrade possible

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch where fraudulent transactions were detected. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar) The Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch where fraudulent transactions were detected. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

Fitch Ratings has placed Punjab National Bank (PNB) on ‘Rating Watch Negative’ (RWN) following the detection of a Rs 11,400 crore fraud case allegedly involving diamantaires Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. The US-based agency’s move indicates the possibility of a downgrade of the bank’s Viability Rating. According to Fitch, the Viability Rating measures credit worthiness of a financial institution and reflects the likelihood of the entity to fail.

“Fitch will resolve the Rating Watch once more clarity emerges on the extent of control failures and the impact on PNB’s financial position,” the US-based agency said in a statement. “At this stage, Fitch does not view this event to have an impact on PNB’s Support Rating Floor (BBB-) due to the bank’s high systemic importance as the second-largest state-owned bank,” it added.

Stating that the fraud has been a setback for the bank in its reputation and has had a capital market impact, Fitch said it will monitor PNB’s full liability, potential recoveries and the extent of additional fresh capital from both internal and external sources to determine if the bank’s financial position is no longer consistent with the current viability rating.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) last Friday suspended the validity of the passports of businessmen Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi with immediate effect on the advice of the Enforcement Directorate in the wake of both being involved in the PNB fraud case.

PNB has lodged two financial fraud complaints of Rs 11400 crore and Rs 280 crore against Nirav Modi, his family members and Mehul Choksi, owner of Gitanjali Gems.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a formal case charging four- Nirav Modi, his wife Ami, brother Nishal and Mehul Choksi- on January 31 over Rs. 280 crore fraud. Both the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate have been conducting raids throughout the country.

PNB detected the scam in which Nirav Modi acquired fraudulent letters of undertaking (LoUs) from one of its branches for overseas credit from other Indian lenders. The scam started in 2011 and was detected in the third week of January this year, after which the PNB officials filed a complaint with the CBI on January 31.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd