Fishermen warned against violating Fishing Act

Nagapattinam district Collector S Pazhaniswamy on Tuesday warned fishermen of stern action if they violated the Tamil Nadu Fishing Regulation Act, 1983 during the fishing ban period. In a release, the Collector said that Indian Coast Guard officials had brought to his notice that some fishermen were violating the ban with regard to deep sea fishing and were found to be using engine-propelled trawlers. “The 60-day ban is in effect now and during the period, engine-propelled trawlers are not allowed for fishing activities. However, it is reported that some fishermen were seen venturing into the sea using mechanised boats and carrying out fishing activities,” he said.

Further, certain other groups of fishermen were using mechanised boats to take tourists visiting the district on rides, the Collector said and added that all these activities were illegal.

He warned that boats involved in such activities would be seized.

The Collector also directed fishermen not to utilise the privately-owned MARG Karaikal port premises to station their boats.

