Indian fishermen released from Pakistan to reach Vadodara tomorrow

The fishermen will be accommodated in a special coach, which will be attached to the Mumbai-bound Golden Temple Mail (Swarna Jayanti Express) leaving Amritsar at tonight and reach Vadodara at 11 pm on Thursday, said supritendent of Gujarat’s fisheries department. The fishermen will be accommodated in a special coach, which will be attached to the Mumbai-bound Golden Temple Mail (Swarna Jayanti Express) leaving Amritsar at tonight and reach Vadodara at 11 pm on Thursday, said supritendent of Gujarat’s fisheries department.

The sixty-eight fishermen from Gujarat, who were released by Pakistan on Sunday as a goodwill gesture, will reach Vadodara late night on Thursday, from where they will head to their hometowns in different parts of the state, an official said on Wednesday. On October 29, Pakistan released 68 Indian fishermen held for allegedly violating its territorial waters from Karachi’s Landhi jail.

After their release, the fishermen boarded a train to Lahore, from where they were taken to the Wagah border on Monday. There, they were handed over to the Indian authorities.

“We took custody of the fishermen from the Punjab government. The fishermen had been handed over by Pakistan to the Punjab government as it was difficult for our team to reach Wagah border on Monday,” supritendent of Gujarat’s fisheries department, Rajubhai Patel told PTI from Amritsar.

The fishermen will be accommodated in a special coach, which will be attached to the Mumbai-bound Golden Temple Mail (Swarna Jayanti Express) leaving Amritsar at tonight and reach Vadodara at 11 pm on Thursday, he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App