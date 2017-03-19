Fisherman return without good catch after seeing Lankan Naval ships

Fishermen returned to the shore here on Sunday without getting a good catch after they spotted seven Sri Lankan Navy ships patrolling in mid-sea, a local fisherman leader said. Indian Coast Guard ships were present to warn the fishermen from crossing the International Maritime Boundary line, according to fishermen.

Fishermen leader P Sesu Raja said Sri Lanka had taken up regular patrolling in the sea after Rameswaram fisherman Bridgo was shot dead allegedly by Lankan Navy on March 6.

The 22-year-old fisherman was shot dead while fishing in a mechanised boat off Katchatheevu islet.

Local fishermen had resumed fishing yesterday ending their 10-day protest against the Lankan Navy.

Fishermen had already said a delegation would leave for Delhi on March 20 to hold talks with the Centre on the issue of attacks.

