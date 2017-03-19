Fisherman return without good catch after seeing Lankan Naval ships

Latest News
Fishermen leader P Sesu Raja said Sri Lanka had taken up regular patrolling in the sea after Rameswaram fisherman Bridgo was shot dead allegedly by Lankan Navy on March 6.

Fishermen returned to the shore here on Sunday without getting a good catch after they spotted seven Sri Lankan Navy ships patrolling in mid-sea, a local fisherman leader said. Indian Coast Guard ships were present to warn the fishermen from crossing the International Maritime Boundary line, according to fishermen.

The 22-year-old fisherman was shot dead while fishing in a mechanised boat off Katchatheevu islet.

Local fishermen had resumed fishing yesterday ending their 10-day protest against the Lankan Navy.

Fishermen had already said a delegation would leave for Delhi on March 20 to hold talks with the Centre on the issue of attacks.

